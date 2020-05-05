Priyanka Chopra’s new make up artist!

Bollywood native Priyanka Chopra is currently living in the United States. Because of the lockdown, she is spending quality time with her family. She recently shared some of her latest photos on social media. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation. So her new makeup artist is none other than her niece. As she said, Priyanka has agreed to make-up. Recently, Priyanka was seen sharing a video of herself having a lot of fun with her niece on social media. Priyanka, who loves little children, says she always likes to be with them.