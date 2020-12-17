“Protest but Don’t block a City”- SC to Farmers
The Supreme court said "we can recognise the fundamental right to protest against a law".....
New Delhi,17/12: Supreme Court on Thursday said that farmers can continue their protest against the farm bills without blocking the roads. The highest court was hearing petitions for and against the farmers who are protesting at the Singhu Border.
Chief Justice of India said “Centre and farmers have to talk. We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give their side of the story,”
Attorney General KK Venugopal who was representing the Government said “None of them wears a face mask, they sit together in large numbers. COVID-19 is a concern, they will visit villages and spread it there. Farmers cannot violate the fundamental rights of others.”
The court said that the case should go to a vacation bench and advised the government not to implement the law till further orders.