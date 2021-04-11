PUBG Mobile to launch in India Soon , Know the expected date

Many PUBG players in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile in India. Previously PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with other Chinese applications in September 2020 for an alleged security breach.

Several reports have surfaced claiming that PUBG Mobile India would soon be launched in India but PUBG Corp is yet to make any concrete announcement on the release date of PUBG Mobile India.

But it is believed that the gaming application may return to India in the latter part of the Year.