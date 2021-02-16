Puducherry Government loses Majority as another MLA resigns

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 16/2: The Congress Government in the Union Territory Puducherry is facing a crisis as one more MLA A John Kumar has submitted his resignation to Speaker V P Sivakolunthu.

Both the ruling Congress-DMK alliance and AIADMK-BJP alliance have 14 MLAs each in the 33-member House. The Assembly has three nominated MLAs.The Congress has 10 MLAs besides three DMK MLAs and an Independent supporting the ruling coalition. The Opposition comprises three nominated MLAs of the BJP, seven MLAs of NR Congress, and four of AIADMK.

The Opposition has demanded a floor test in the House stating that the ruling government is already in minority.

