Puducherry Government loses Majority as another MLA resigns

-
World
109,744,108
WorldConfirmed: 109,744,108Active: 22,864,720Recovered: 84,458,883Death: 2,420,505
-
USA
28,317,703
USAConfirmed: 28,317,703Active: 9,462,875Recovered: 18,356,625Death: 498,203
-
India
10,925,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,925,710Active: 136,845Recovered: 10,633,025Death: 155,840
-
Brazil
9,866,710
BrazilConfirmed: 9,866,710Active: 821,576Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 239,895
-
Russia
4,099,323
RussiaConfirmed: 4,099,323Active: 393,681Recovered: 3,624,663Death: 80,979
-
UK
4,047,843
UKConfirmed: 4,047,843Active: 1,740,041Recovered: 2,190,406Death: 117,396
-
Italy
2,729,223
ItalyConfirmed: 2,729,223Active: 398,098Recovered: 2,237,290Death: 93,835
-
Turkey
2,594,128
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
-
Germany
2,346,876
GermanyConfirmed: 2,346,876Active: 139,527Recovered: 2,141,400Death: 65,949
-
Pakistan
564,824
PakistanConfirmed: 564,824Active: 25,383Recovered: 527,061Death: 12,380
-
China
89,788
ChinaConfirmed: 89,788Active: 605Recovered: 84,547Death: 4,636
Chennai, 16/2: The Congress Government in the Union Territory Puducherry is facing a crisis as one more MLA A John Kumar has submitted his resignation to Speaker V P Sivakolunthu.
Both the ruling Congress-DMK alliance and AIADMK-BJP alliance have 14 MLAs each in the 33-member House. The Assembly has three nominated MLAs.The Congress has 10 MLAs besides three DMK MLAs and an Independent supporting the ruling coalition. The Opposition comprises three nominated MLAs of the BJP, seven MLAs of NR Congress, and four of AIADMK.
The Opposition has demanded a floor test in the House stating that the ruling government is already in minority.