Punjab government passes resolution against CAA

Punjab,17/1: Punjab becomes the second state after Kerala to pass a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in the state assembly. This resolution urges the Central government to repeal the citizenship amendment act. State minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution on the second day of the special session of the state assembly.

The State Minister said, “The CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society.”

Previously, the Kerala government also passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.