Puri golden beach accorded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ tag

FeaturedNationalOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 31

Puri, 11/10: Puri golden beach has been accorded with the prestigious  ‘Blue Flag’  .The Blue flag certification is a highly recognized eco-label in which a beach has to meet 33 criteria fixed by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark. Puri beach is one of the eight beaches in the country that has been accorded the prestigious eco-label. The other seven beaches that secured this recognition are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod (Karnataka), Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), and Radhanagar (Andaman).

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.