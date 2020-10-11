Puri golden beach accorded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ tag

Puri, 11/10: Puri golden beach has been accorded with the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ .The Blue flag certification is a highly recognized eco-label in which a beach has to meet 33 criteria fixed by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark. Puri beach is one of the eight beaches in the country that has been accorded the prestigious eco-label. The other seven beaches that secured this recognition are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod (Karnataka), Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), and Radhanagar (Andaman).

Glad to share that Golden Beach of #Puri has received coveted #BlueFlag certification by FEE Denmark by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world class sustainable tourist amenities. The renowned eco-label will add to the charm of the #WorldHeritageCity. pic.twitter.com/b7o6GWKxV1 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 11, 2020