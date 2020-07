The first batch of Rafale jets enter Indian air as they set to land in Ambala. They received a warm welcome by an Indian Naval warship.INS Kolkata welcomed the Rafale jets.

These are the conversation

INS Kolkata: Welcome to the Indian Ocean.

Rafale pilot: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding seas.

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings

Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over and out