Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi with a poem

Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and former National President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi has named the first tweet of the day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has taunted the PM through 6 lines of poetry in his tweet. So far, away from the electoral atmosphere of Bihar, Rahul is going to start the election campaign in the state on Friday. He will hold a joint rally with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

आम जन पर लगातार होते वार

अब महँगाई भी हुई हद से पार काले क़ानूनों से किसान लाचार

छीना उनका सम्मान व अधिकार हाथ पर हाथ धरे मोदी सरकार

करे सिर्फ़ पूँजीपति मित्रों का बेड़ा पार। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020