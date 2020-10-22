Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi with a poem

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 12

Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and former National President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi has named the first tweet of the day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has taunted the PM through 6 lines of poetry in his tweet. So far, away from the electoral atmosphere of Bihar, Rahul is going to start the election campaign in the state on Friday. He will hold a joint rally with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.