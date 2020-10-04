Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally against Farm bills

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today started a tractor journey in Moga, Punjab against the Farm laws of the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi also addressed a public meeting in which he attacked the Modi government fiercely. Rahul Gandhi said that English is being treated like farmers in the Modi government. Rahul said that if he returns to power, he will repeal the black law.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Why the Modi govt brought Farm laws for farmers in COVID?. If the law is right then why are the farmers agitating? In Kovid, the Modi government waived tax of big businessmen, did not give anything to the poor”