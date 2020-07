Rajasthan,13/7: Situation is looking grim for Ashok Gehlot’s government in Rajasthan as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot may take off 30 MLA’s along with him.

It all started with Gehlot accusing BJP of trying to de-stabilise the government.

Pilot made his stance against Gehlot even more clear after a statement from his office on Sunday evening said he will not be attending the Congress legislative meet on Monday