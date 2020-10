Tirtol, 6/10: Senior BJP leader Ramakanta Bhoi quit Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Tirtol by-election. Ramakant was BJP’s MLA candidate in 2014 and 2019. Ramakant’s camp did not take it lightly after Congress leader Rajkishore Behera left the party and joined the BJP camp before the Tirtol by-elections.