Ramdev Baba releases scientific research paper of Covid 19 medicine ‘Coronil’

New Delhi, 19/2: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has released the first scientific research paper on the evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by his organization Patanjali. Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the event.
In June last year, Patanjali claimed that its Ayurvedic medicine can cure coronavirus infection. After a huge controversy, the ‘Coronil’ tablets was licensed as an ‘immunity booster’.
Swami Ramdev, at the event, said, that people believe that research work can only be conducted in the West. Especially when it comes to Ayurveda, people look at research work with suspicion. He also said that Coronil has benefited lakhs of people during the pandemic.