Ramdev Baba releases scientific research paper of Covid 19 medicine ‘Coronil’

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 110,898,816
    World
    Confirmed: 110,898,816
    Active: 22,600,689
    Recovered: 85,844,052
    Death: 2,454,075
  • USA 28,523,524
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,523,524
    Active: 9,314,794
    Recovered: 18,703,421
    Death: 505,309
  • India 10,963,394
    India
    Confirmed: 10,963,394
    Active: 139,530
    Recovered: 10,667,741
    Death: 156,123
  • Brazil 10,030,626
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,030,626
    Active: 791,770
    Recovered: 8,995,246
    Death: 243,610
  • Russia 4,139,031
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,139,031
    Active: 376,686
    Recovered: 3,679,949
    Death: 82,396
  • UK 4,083,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,083,242
    Active: 1,632,854
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,387
  • Italy 2,765,412
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,765,412
    Active: 384,501
    Recovered: 2,286,024
    Death: 94,887
  • Turkey 2,616,600
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,616,600
    Active: 84,729
    Recovered: 2,504,050
    Death: 27,821
  • Germany 2,372,209
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,372,209
    Active: 128,362
    Recovered: 2,176,300
    Death: 67,547
  • Pakistan 568,506
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 568,506
    Active: 24,139
    Recovered: 531,840
    Death: 12,527
  • China 89,816
    China
    Confirmed: 89,816
    Active: 484
    Recovered: 84,696
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 19/2: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has released the first scientific research paper on the evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by his organization Patanjali. Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the event.

In June last year, Patanjali claimed that its Ayurvedic medicine can cure coronavirus infection. After a huge controversy, the ‘Coronil’ tablets was licensed as an ‘immunity booster’.

Swami Ramdev, at the event, said, that people believe that research work can only be conducted in the West. Especially when it comes to Ayurveda, people look at research work with suspicion. He also said that Coronil has benefited lakhs of people during the pandemic.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.