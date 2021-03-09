Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms Neetu Kapoor

COVID-19 Updates World 117,765,145 World Confirmed: 117,765,145 Active: 21,697,812 Recovered: 93,454,779 Death: 2,612,554

Mumbai, 9/3: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested for Coronavirus, confirmed his mother Neetu Kapoor. She added, he is in quarantine and following all precautions.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm that her son Ranbir Kapoor is infected with the Coronavirus. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

A few weeks back, Neetu was also tested positive for coronavirus while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.