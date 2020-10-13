Ravi Shastri urges de Villiers to come back in International arena

New Delhi, 13/10: Indian Cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has urged South African explosive batsman AB De Villiers to come back to the international arena as the game needs him.

“Now, that the penny has dropped. What one saw last night was unreal. And the feeling is the same waking up. @ABdeVilliers17, the game in these trying times, or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off. ” Shastri tweeted