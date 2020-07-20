Redmi Note 9 launched in India with affordable price

Redmi India launched its mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 9 today. Redmi Note 9 had a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

It has two variants 4GB and 64GB and 6GB and 128 GB. It has a big 5020 mAh battery. It has a quad-camera set up with a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 13MP front-facing camera. GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999, 4GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at Rs 13,499 and 6GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999.