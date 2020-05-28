RedmiBook to be launched in India Soon

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 11

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain and MI India have teased about the launch of RedmiBook in India soon. Previously, tipster Ishan Agarwal had mentioned that Xiaomi had intimated retailers regarding the launch of the RedmiBook and Mi Notebook in the country soon enough. The teaser video has been uploaded in the MI India twitter account.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.