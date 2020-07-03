Reliance Jio launched JioMeet application

Reliance Jio Platforms today launched its video conferencing app JioMeet (JioMeet). The app is available on Google Play Store and iPhone Play Store. The feature of this video call app is that it is HD quality and 100 people can make video conference calls at the same time.

The JioMeet app will be available in beta for the next month. Today it is launched for both Android and Apple. With this app, 100 people can talk together. It does not require any code or invitation4 (invitation) to start the call. For those who want to use this app from the desktop, you have to click on the JioMeet’s Invite4 link. They do not have to download the app for this.

The app also has some other features. Just as you can schedule your meeting. You can also share screenshots with each other. The video conferencing platform can also be used on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. You don’t have to pay for it. This app is completely