Reliance Jio launches RS 2121 plan

Mumbai, 21/2: Reliance Jio today is the largest network operator in India. In just three years, it became the most sought after telecom brand. Because of its impeccable network and affordable tariff plans, most users have switched from Vodafone and Airtel to Jio. The telecom giant recently launched a new yearly plan costing Rs 2121 and discontinued their existing plan Rs 2020. They have a host of prepaid plans designed according to the needs of different types of people.

Although Jio is the leading telecom company in the market, its prepaid plans are way cheaper than Airtel and Vodafone. But now it seems that Jio has increased the price of its yearly plan from Rs 2020 to Rs 2121. The benefits, however, remain the same.

The Rs 2121 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks, 100 SMSes. However, the biggest drawback is that the validity has been reduced by 29 days. The Rs 2020 plan was valid for 365 days while the Rs 2121is only for 336 days. The plan offers access to Jio Tv, JioCinema, which was a Video On Demand service. Jio Tv, on the other hand, is a live TV which currently has over 650 channels on it right now.