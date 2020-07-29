Relief for government employees on leave by Central government

The central government has given relief to such employees who went on leave or official visits during the lockdown, who could not return to the office. The government announced a relaxation of rules for these employees. The Ministry of Personnel has issued an order to all departments of the Central Government giving clarification on these questions. Also, directed that they should “refrain from making unnecessary references to the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry)” on the subject.

It states that the employees who were on an official visit and could not come to the office due to lack of public transport and they had informed the office, in such a situation, assume that they returned to duty on the last day of the tour. It states, “If leave was taken on medical grounds, then medical or fitness certificate will have to be produced.”

The same provision will be applicable in the case of government employees going on leave before the nationwide lockdown, which came into force from March 25 in the country.