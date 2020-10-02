Relief for Indian IT Professionals, Trump blocked from restricting H1B visa for high skilled workers
Giving relief to thousands of Indian information technology (IT) professionals, a federal judge in the US has stopped the implementation of President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily ban other work permits, including popular H-1B visas. The court said that the President went beyond the constitutional authority and imposed the ban. The order was issued Thursday by District Judge Jeffrey White of the Northern District of California.