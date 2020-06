Bhubaneswar, 8/6: Though in some states of our country, religious places, hotels, malls will open from today, Odisha government has decided not to open religious places, hotels, malls due to the increase in Coronavirus cases in the state. “The order issued by the state government is valid till June 30 and shall be strictly implemented,” an official said. However, Home delivery from hotels and restaurants, including food aggregator services, are allowed.