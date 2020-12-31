Resolution passed against Farm laws in Kerela Assembly

-
World
83,200,995
WorldConfirmed: 83,200,995Active: 22,398,341Recovered: 58,987,493Death: 1,815,161
-
USA
20,216,991
USAConfirmed: 20,216,991Active: 7,867,419Recovered: 11,998,794Death: 350,778
-
India
10,267,283
IndiaConfirmed: 10,267,283Active: 258,229Recovered: 9,860,280Death: 148,774
-
Brazil
7,619,970
BrazilConfirmed: 7,619,970Active: 718,249Recovered: 6,707,781Death: 193,940
-
Russia
3,159,297
RussiaConfirmed: 3,159,297Active: 547,938Recovered: 2,554,340Death: 57,019
-
UK
2,432,888
UKConfirmed: 2,432,888Active: 2,360,340Recovered: N/ADeath: 72,548
-
Turkey
2,194,272
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,194,272Active: 95,001Recovered: 2,078,629Death: 20,642
-
Italy
2,083,689
ItalyConfirmed: 2,083,689Active: 564,395Recovered: 1,445,690Death: 73,604
-
Germany
1,719,829
GermanyConfirmed: 1,719,829Active: 383,743Recovered: 1,302,600Death: 33,486
-
Pakistan
479,715
PakistanConfirmed: 479,715Active: 34,537Recovered: 435,073Death: 10,105
-
China
87,052
ChinaConfirmed: 87,052Active: 368Recovered: 82,050Death: 4,634
Thiruvananthapuram, 31/12: A resolution against the three black farm laws was passed in the Kerela Assembly today. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly stated that the new farm laws are “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate.”
The resolution stated that the center should withdraw all the three farm laws and the genuine concern of the farmers should be addressed by the government.
“The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. It is a serious problem that these important laws were passed in a hurry without even being sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for consideration,” said Vijayan in the assembly.
“At a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, the Central government has introduced and passed three new laws in Parliament that will have a major impact on the agricultural sector,” he added.