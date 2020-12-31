Resolution passed against Farm laws in Kerela Assembly

COVID-19 Updates World 83,200,995 World Confirmed: 83,200,995 Active: 22,398,341 Recovered: 58,987,493 Death: 1,815,161

USA 20,216,991 USA Confirmed: 20,216,991 Active: 7,867,419 Recovered: 11,998,794 Death: 350,778

India 10,267,283 India Confirmed: 10,267,283 Active: 258,229 Recovered: 9,860,280 Death: 148,774

Brazil 7,619,970 Brazil Confirmed: 7,619,970 Active: 718,249 Recovered: 6,707,781 Death: 193,940

Russia 3,159,297 Russia Confirmed: 3,159,297 Active: 547,938 Recovered: 2,554,340 Death: 57,019

UK 2,432,888 UK Confirmed: 2,432,888 Active: 2,360,340 Recovered: N/A Death: 72,548

Turkey 2,194,272 Turkey Confirmed: 2,194,272 Active: 95,001 Recovered: 2,078,629 Death: 20,642

Italy 2,083,689 Italy Confirmed: 2,083,689 Active: 564,395 Recovered: 1,445,690 Death: 73,604

Germany 1,719,829 Germany Confirmed: 1,719,829 Active: 383,743 Recovered: 1,302,600 Death: 33,486

Pakistan 479,715 Pakistan Confirmed: 479,715 Active: 34,537 Recovered: 435,073 Death: 10,105

China 87,052 China Confirmed: 87,052 Active: 368 Recovered: 82,050 Death: 4,634

Thiruvananthapuram, 31/12: A resolution against the three black farm laws was passed in the Kerela Assembly today. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly stated that the new farm laws are “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate.”

The resolution stated that the center should withdraw all the three farm laws and the genuine concern of the farmers should be addressed by the government.

“The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. It is a serious problem that these important laws were passed in a hurry without even being sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for consideration,” said Vijayan in the assembly.

“At a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, the Central government has introduced and passed three new laws in Parliament that will have a major impact on the agricultural sector,” he added.