Sushant Singh Rajput’s so-called girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has falsely accused her in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case took a dramatic turn recently after his father K.K. Singh recently filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.