Rhea Chakraborty Makes an Appearance in the Trailer of Amitabh, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre'. Watch the Trailer Here!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 18/3: The Trailer of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer film ‘Chehre’ is finally out. The film is a mystery thriller set in the mountains. The trailer shows how a group of lawyers including Big B, Annu Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav get together and create a court scene wherein the final judgment is passed and not justice always. They are joined by Emraan Hashmi who plays an accused.

The trailer looks promising and it holds the audience’s attention. Another interesting thing about the trailer is Rhea Chakraborty’s appearance, who plays an important role in the film. This is Rhea’s 1st film after her arrests by NCB.

The film also stars Krystle D’Souza as the female lead and Drithiman Chatterjee and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The is directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Chehre is slated to release on April 9, 2021.

Watch the Trailer Here:

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
