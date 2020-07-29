Rhea hired Satish Maneshinde ,who fought for Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt ,to fight her case

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s family broke the silence , his case is no longer a mere suicide. Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed a case against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in several sections. At the same time, Rhea also hired Satish Maneshinde, one of the country’s expensive lawyers, to solve the case after the registration of the case. Satish Manshinde is the same lawyer who fought the cases of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Bihar Police has started investigation in this matter. At the same time, Rhea Chakraborty has hired Satish Maneshinde to win the case. Renowned lawyer Satish Manashinde fought the 1993 Mumbai Blast Case of Sanjay Dutt and the 1998 Blackbuck Case of Salman Khan.

After registering the case of Sushant’s family in Patna, lawyer Satish Manashinde’s junior lawyer Anandini Fernandes reached Riya’s house where a long conversation took place between the two. On leaving the bar from Rhea’s house, the media wanted to talk to Anandini Fernandes, but she left quietly.