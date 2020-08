Rhea to ED:Paid for everything with my own income

Rumoured girl friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput , Rhea Chakraborty told ED that she didn’t siphon off Sushant’s money and she paid she paid for everything from her own income. Rhea categorically denied all charges. KK Singh had accused Rhea of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s account.