Rise in Domestic Airfare as Government increases Fare Band

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 11/12: The Government of India has increased the minimum and maximum price band on the domestic flight prices. As per the latest reports, the government has hiked the minimum price band by 10% and the maximum price band by 30%.

The fare was increased to keep the domestic operators to keep the ticket prices in check due to the limited number of flights. The price capping was put in place on May 25 when domestic flights were restarted in a calibrated manner.

On May 21, the aviation regulator DGCA issued the government-decided fare limits for these bands — domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration to have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, for 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, for 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, for 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, for 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000, for 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700 and for 180-210 minutes Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600.

The upper price band on 180-210 minute flight which is now capped at Rs 18,600 will be increased by 30% to Rs 24,200. On the smallest route, the price will be increased by 10%, which is an increase of Rs 200.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
