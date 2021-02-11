Rise in Domestic Airfare as Government increases Fare Band

COVID-19 Updates World 107,950,666 World Confirmed: 107,950,666 Active: 25,442,994 Recovered: 80,140,317 Death: 2,367,355

USA 27,897,214 USA Confirmed: 27,897,214 Active: 9,586,691 Recovered: 17,827,323 Death: 483,200

India 10,871,060 India Confirmed: 10,871,060 Active: 144,032 Recovered: 10,571,629 Death: 155,399

Brazil 9,662,305 Brazil Confirmed: 9,662,305 Active: 831,230 Recovered: 8,596,130 Death: 234,945

Russia 4,027,748 Russia Confirmed: 4,027,748 Active: 410,639 Recovered: 3,538,422 Death: 78,687

UK 3,985,161 UK Confirmed: 3,985,161 Active: 1,851,466 Recovered: 2,018,844 Death: 114,851

Italy 2,668,266 Italy Confirmed: 2,668,266 Active: 410,111 Recovered: 2,165,817 Death: 92,338

Turkey 2,556,837 Turkey Confirmed: 2,556,837 Active: 84,459 Recovered: 2,445,285 Death: 27,093

Germany 2,313,298 Germany Confirmed: 2,313,298 Active: 161,589 Recovered: 2,087,600 Death: 64,109

Pakistan 559,093 Pakistan Confirmed: 559,093 Active: 30,225 Recovered: 516,683 Death: 12,185

China 89,736 China Confirmed: 89,736 Active: 879 Recovered: 84,221 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/12: The Government of India has increased the minimum and maximum price band on the domestic flight prices. As per the latest reports, the government has hiked the minimum price band by 10% and the maximum price band by 30%.

The fare was increased to keep the domestic operators to keep the ticket prices in check due to the limited number of flights. The price capping was put in place on May 25 when domestic flights were restarted in a calibrated manner.

On May 21, the aviation regulator DGCA issued the government-decided fare limits for these bands — domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration to have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, for 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, for 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, for 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, for 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000, for 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700 and for 180-210 minutes Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600.

The upper price band on 180-210 minute flight which is now capped at Rs 18,600 will be increased by 30% to Rs 24,200. On the smallest route, the price will be increased by 10%, which is an increase of Rs 200.