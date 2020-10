High flying Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer will face struggling Rajasthan Royals led by Steven Smith., The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to adjust to the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, slipping to three successive defeats. The match will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first.