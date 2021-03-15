RRR: Alia Bhatt looks Mesmerising as Sita in the new Still from the Movie

Mumbai, 15/3: Makers of the SS Rajamouli’s film RRR have released Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film. Today is Alia Bhatt’s 28th Birthday.

In the poster, Alia looks stunning in a green saree as she looks away from the camera.

Alia shared the poster and simply wrote ‘Sita’ on it.

RRR boasts of an impressive star cast that also includes Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. The film, set in the 1920s is a “fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.”