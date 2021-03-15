RRR: Alia Bhatt looks Mesmerising as Sita in the new Still from the Movie

-
WorldConfirmed: 120,452,648Active: 20,792,378Recovered: 96,994,145Death: 2,666,125
USAConfirmed: 30,081,657Active: 7,365,186Recovered: 22,169,237Death: 547,234
BrazilConfirmed: 11,483,370Active: 1,141,235Recovered: 10,063,808Death: 278,327
IndiaConfirmed: 11,385,339Active: 219,225Recovered: 11,007,352Death: 158,762
RussiaConfirmed: 4,400,045Active: 303,975Recovered: 4,003,576Death: 92,494
UKConfirmed: 4,258,438Active: 635,997Recovered: 3,496,925Death: 125,516
ItalyConfirmed: 3,223,142Active: 531,266Recovered: 2,589,731Death: 102,145
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,879,390Active: 148,825Recovered: 2,701,076Death: 29,489
GermanyConfirmed: 2,578,835Active: 139,776Recovered: 2,365,100Death: 73,959
PakistanConfirmed: 607,453Active: 22,038Recovered: 571,878Death: 13,537
ChinaConfirmed: 90,049Active: 175Recovered: 85,238Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 15/3: Makers of the SS Rajamouli’s film RRR have released Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film. Today is Alia Bhatt’s 28th Birthday.
In the poster, Alia looks stunning in a green saree as she looks away from the camera.
Alia shared the poster and simply wrote ‘Sita’ on it.
RRR boasts of an impressive star cast that also includes Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. The film, set in the 1920s is a “fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.”