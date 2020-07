Rs 3.5 crore worth of brown sugar was seized in Khordha

Khordha, 8/7: Khordha police have seized Brown Sugar worth Rs 3.5 crore. The brown sugar is amounting 3 Kg 602 grams. The Police seized the brown sugar on Khordha-Jatani bypass. Police also arrested the main culprit Manoranjan.

This is said to be a huge success for Khordha police.