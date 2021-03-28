RSS, BJP workers thrash police in Mathura, Video Goes Viral!

COVID-19 Updates World 127,399,277 World Confirmed: 127,399,277 Active: 21,927,596 Recovered: 102,680,506 Death: 2,791,175

Mathura, 28/3: A fight broke out between RSS, BJP workers, and the local police in Mathura. An RSS member accused the police of assaulting a pracharak. Several policemen were later thrashed in public while a video of the incident went viral.

Allegedly the Police misbehaved with RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, while he was taking a bath in Yamuna river at the Kumbh fair of Vrindavan.

The RSS pracharak was taking a bath in Yamuna and had crossed over the railing, to which the policemen raised an objection and asked him to not go into the river. The RSS workers then clashed with the police while they alleged that they were beaten up by the policemen.

In UP's Mathura, supporters reportedly from BJP and RSS thrashed policemen who allegedly misbehaved with a RSS pracharak in Vrindavan area. pic.twitter.com/g5o0prZ8bZ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 27, 2021

BJP metropolitan president Vinod Agarwal sat on a hunger strike in front of the United District Hospital demanding action against the policemen.

An aide of Manoj Kumar has been booked for assault of four policemen, including a sub-inspector.