RSS, BJP workers thrash police in Mathura, Video Goes Viral!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,399,277
    World
    Confirmed: 127,399,277
    Active: 21,927,596
    Recovered: 102,680,506
    Death: 2,791,175
  • USA 30,917,142
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,917,142
    Active: 7,006,619
    Recovered: 23,348,510
    Death: 562,013
  • Brazil 12,490,362
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,490,362
    Active: 1,300,041
    Recovered: 10,879,627
    Death: 310,694
  • India 11,971,624
    India
    Confirmed: 11,971,624
    Active: 486,276
    Recovered: 11,323,762
    Death: 161,586
  • Russia 4,519,832
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,519,832
    Active: 282,964
    Recovered: 4,139,128
    Death: 97,740
  • UK 4,329,180
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,329,180
    Active: 415,295
    Recovered: 3,787,312
    Death: 126,573
  • Italy 3,512,453
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,512,453
    Active: 571,878
    Recovered: 2,832,939
    Death: 107,636
  • Turkey 3,179,115
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,179,115
    Active: 208,263
    Recovered: 2,939,929
    Death: 30,923
  • Germany 2,772,694
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,772,694
    Active: 211,690
    Recovered: 2,484,600
    Death: 76,404
  • Pakistan 654,591
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 654,591
    Active: 44,447
    Recovered: 595,929
    Death: 14,215
  • China 90,167
    China
    Confirmed: 90,167
    Active: 167
    Recovered: 85,364
    Death: 4,636

Mathura, 28/3: A fight broke out between RSS, BJP workers, and the local police in Mathura. An RSS member accused the police of assaulting a pracharak. Several policemen were later thrashed in public while a video of the incident went viral.

Allegedly the Police misbehaved with RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, while he was taking a bath in Yamuna river at the Kumbh fair of Vrindavan.

The RSS pracharak was taking a bath in Yamuna and had crossed over the railing, to which the policemen raised an objection and asked him to not go into the river. The RSS workers then clashed with the police while they alleged that they were beaten up by the policemen.

BJP metropolitan president Vinod Agarwal sat on a hunger strike in front of the United District Hospital demanding action against the policemen.

An aide of Manoj Kumar has been booked for assault of four policemen, including a sub-inspector.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.