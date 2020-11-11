Russia claims Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective

Moscow, 11/11: Russia has claimed that the Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective against the coronavirus, after the first interim results of the Phase-III clinical trials. Along with Russia, Venezuela, Belarus, UAE are some of the other countries where the Phase-III clinical trials are taking place. India is still in the middle of Phase-II-III and the trials are taking place at a steady pace.

The civil use trials of the vaccine showed the efficacy of over 90% with the monitoring of 10,000 confirmed vaccinated cases. Russia also happens to be the first country to register the vaccine for public use in August, though the approval came a month later.