Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by a young girl, See the viral news

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
One of the greatest Cricketer of history, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is clean bowled by his young fan. A young girl painted an amazing picture of Sachin shared this on twitter.

She said “Hi Sachin sir, I am Srushti, studying in class 7, from Maharashtra. I am a big fan of yours. I made your painting. Please review it,”

Sachin said, “It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti! I’m sure you’re getting better each day and will make your parents proud. Thanks for sharing this and my best wishes to all of you.”

