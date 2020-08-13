Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by a young girl, See the viral news

One of the greatest Cricketer of history, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is clean bowled by his young fan. A young girl painted an amazing picture of Sachin shared this on twitter.
She said “Hi Sachin sir, I am Srushti, studying in class 7, from Maharashtra. I am a big fan of yours. I made your painting. Please review it,”
@sachin_rt Respected Sachin sir, my daughter srushti made painting of u. Plz give your blessing for her. pic.twitter.com/KgJXFZEfbV
— Dr. Arun Nivale Patil (@DrNivale) August 9, 2020
Sachin said, “It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti! I’m sure you’re getting better each day and will make your parents proud. Thanks for sharing this and my best wishes to all of you.”
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2020