'Saina' Trailer releases on Women's Day. Watch the trailer here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 8/3: Parineeti Chopra starrer film ‘Saina’ based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal has dropped today on the occasion of International women’s day.

The film chronicles Saina Nehwal’s journey from being a girl from Haryana to becoming the first female player from India with the world number 1 ranking. Saina releases in theatres on March 26.

Watch Saina’s Trailer Here: 

Saina Nehwal shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Growing up and looking up to the women around me, I have always got inspired. This is my chance to inspire a little girl out there to follow her passion. In cinemas on 26th March. Watch the trailer now (sic).”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
