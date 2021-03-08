‘Saina’ Trailer releases on Women’s Day. Watch the trailer here!

-
World
117,513,772
WorldConfirmed: 117,513,772Active: 21,875,928Recovered: 93,031,036Death: 2,606,808
-
USA
29,696,250
USAConfirmed: 29,696,250Active: 8,821,756Recovered: 20,336,656Death: 537,838
-
India
11,229,398
IndiaConfirmed: 11,229,398Active: 188,710Recovered: 10,882,798Death: 157,890
-
Brazil
11,019,344
BrazilConfirmed: 11,019,344Active: 996,666Recovered: 9,757,178Death: 265,500
-
Russia
4,333,029
RussiaConfirmed: 4,333,029Active: 321,310Recovered: 3,922,246Death: 89,473
-
UK
4,218,520
UKConfirmed: 4,218,520Active: 894,454Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,501
-
Italy
3,067,486
ItalyConfirmed: 3,067,486Active: 472,862Recovered: 2,494,839Death: 99,785
-
Turkey
2,780,417
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,780,417Active: 127,463Recovered: 2,623,924Death: 29,030
-
Germany
2,508,655
GermanyConfirmed: 2,508,655Active: 125,223Recovered: 2,310,900Death: 72,532
-
Pakistan
592,100
PakistanConfirmed: 592,100Active: 18,415Recovered: 560,458Death: 13,227
-
China
89,994
ChinaConfirmed: 89,994Active: 183Recovered: 85,175Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 8/3: Parineeti Chopra starrer film ‘Saina’ based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal has dropped today on the occasion of International women’s day.
The film chronicles Saina Nehwal’s journey from being a girl from Haryana to becoming the first female player from India with the world number 1 ranking. Saina releases in theatres on March 26.
Watch Saina’s Trailer Here:
Saina Nehwal shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Growing up and looking up to the women around me, I have always got inspired. This is my chance to inspire a little girl out there to follow her passion. In cinemas on 26th March. Watch the trailer now (sic).”
Growing up and looking up to the women around me, I have always got inspired. This is my chance to inspire a little girl out there to follow her passion. In cinemas on 26th March. Watch the trailer now – https://t.co/HLMNlRLJPZ@ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 8, 2021