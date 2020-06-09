Sambit Patra discharged from hospital

New Delhi, 9/6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been discharged from the hospital. Patra took to twitter to confirm the news. After getting the symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus, he was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

आप सभी के आशीर्वाद और प्रार्थना के बल से मैं स्वास्थ्य लाभ कर अपने घर लौटा हूँ।

सम्पूर्ण रूप से ठीक होने में और थोड़ा वक्त लगेगा।

आप सभी को आपके आशीर्वाद के लिए मेरा दंडवत् प्रणाम🙏 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 9, 2020

Significantly, on May 28, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sambit Patra showed signs of the coronavirus. After this, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. After completing his treatment at Medanta Hospital, Sambit Patra is now returning home. According to doctors, it will take some time for him to completely recover.