Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India

Samsung has launched its premium mid-range smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A31 which will be the successor of Samsung Galaxy A30. A30 comes with a huge 5000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 20-megapixel selfie lens. It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolutions. It is powered with MediaTek Helio P65 OctaCore processor. This device comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a primary 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. This supports USB type-C charging. The price of the device starts at 21,999.