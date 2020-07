Sanitizer to be costly , 18% GST to be added to alcohol based sanitizer

Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) informed that 18 percent of GST will be added to alcohol-based sanitizer. This ruling came in response to the petition filed by Goa-based Springfield India Distilleries. Springfield India Distilleries started venturing into the alcohol-based sanitizer business.

The company also sought to know if sanitizers would be exempt from GST since it is now an essential commodity.