Sanjana Ganesan’s old Tweet on Jasprit Bumrah goes viral

-
World
118,769,551
WorldConfirmed: 118,769,551Active: 21,798,103Recovered: 94,337,038Death: 2,634,410
-
USA
29,862,124
USAConfirmed: 29,862,124Active: 8,679,663Recovered: 20,640,270Death: 542,191
-
India
11,287,451
IndiaConfirmed: 11,287,451Active: 191,069Recovered: 10,938,146Death: 158,236
-
Brazil
11,205,972
BrazilConfirmed: 11,205,972Active: 1,021,316Recovered: 9,913,739Death: 270,917
-
Russia
4,360,823
RussiaConfirmed: 4,360,823Active: 310,556Recovered: 3,959,533Death: 90,734
-
UK
4,234,924
UKConfirmed: 4,234,924Active: 761,448Recovered: 3,348,489Death: 124,987
-
Italy
3,123,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,123,368Active: 487,074Recovered: 2,535,483Death: 100,811
-
Turkey
2,821,943
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,821,943Active: 142,854Recovered: 2,649,862Death: 29,227
-
Germany
2,535,838
GermanyConfirmed: 2,535,838Active: 125,500Recovered: 2,337,000Death: 73,338
-
Pakistan
597,497
PakistanConfirmed: 597,497Active: 17,627Recovered: 566,493Death: 13,377
-
China
90,018
ChinaConfirmed: 90,018Active: 181Recovered: 85,201Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 11/3: Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s old tweet on Cricketer has gone viral. Bumrah and Sanjana’s wedding rumors are doing rounds in the media.
The tweet is from January 10 when Sanjana found similarities between Bumrah’s mood and her mood swings. In the tweet she has written, “Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike.”
Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike. 🙊😋#AUSvIND https://t.co/e0kmWVNCHR
— Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) January 10, 2021
The tweet resurfaced on social media amidst the rumors of their marriage. According to many reports, the pacer will be marrying the TV presenter in a private ceremony in Goa on March 14-15.