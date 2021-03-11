Sanjana Ganesan’s old Tweet on Jasprit Bumrah goes viral

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 11/3: Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s old tweet on Cricketer has gone viral. Bumrah and Sanjana’s wedding rumors are doing rounds in the media.

The tweet is from January 10 when Sanjana found similarities between Bumrah’s mood and her mood swings. In the tweet she has written, “Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike.”

The tweet resurfaced on social media amidst the rumors of their marriage. According to many reports, the pacer will be marrying the TV presenter in a private ceremony in Goa on March 14-15.

