Sapna Chaudhary’s viral dance video broke internet ..watch the video

Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary is known for her tremendous dance. Her desi style is seen in both song video or live stage performance. Sapna Choudhary’s fans are eagerly waiting for her song to be released. These days a Haryani song of the dancing queen ‘Bol Tere Mithe Mithe ‘ is becoming very popular on YouTube. In this song, Sapna is seen in a pink salwar suit. His look is very much liked by his fans. This song is sung by Jagveer Rathi. The song has received over 60 million views on YouTube so far. Viewers are praising Sapna’s dance tremendously.

Watch the video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDZT4X5X5Ic