SBIରୁ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଇବାକୁ ଚାହୁଛନ୍ତି କି? ତେବେ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ବଢ଼ିଆ ଖବର…

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ଵର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀରେ ଦେଶ କଲବଲ ହେଉଥିବାବେଳେ ଜରୁରିକାଳୀନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଲୋକେ ଏଟିଏମ୍ ବା ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କରୁ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଇବା ନେଇ କେତେକ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖାଯାଉଥିଲା। ତବେ ଏଣିକି ଆଉ ସେଭଳି ସମସ୍ୟା ରହିବନି। ଏଥିରେ ବଡ଼ ଆଶ୍ଵସ୍ତିକର ଖବର ଦେଇଛି ଏସ୍ବିଆଇ। ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଣ ନିୟମରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ଶାଖାରୁ ନଗଦ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଣ ସୀମା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ଗୋଟିଏ ଦିନରେ ଗ୍ରାହକ ପୂର୍ବାପେକ୍ଷା ଅଧିକ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଇ ପାରିବେ। ଏପରିକି ନିଜ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରୁ ନଗଦ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଇବାର ସୀମାକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ଗ୍ରାହକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ହୋମ୍ ବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ୍ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ଶାଖାରୁ ୱିଥଡ୍ରୟାଲ ଫର୍ମରେ ଦିନକୁ ୨୫ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଇପାରିବେ। ନିଜ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କୁ ସଂକଟ ସମୟରେ ଅଧିକ ସହଯୋଗ ପାଇଁ ଏସବିଆଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏଭଳି ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଇଛି। ତେଣୁ ଲୋକେ ଟଙ୍କା ଉଠାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଆଉ ସମସ୍ୟାରେ ପଡ଼ିବେନି ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଉଛି।
To support our customers in this pandemic, SBI has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form.
#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #CashWithdrawal #Covid19 #BankSafe #StaySafe
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 29, 2021