SC Appointed Committee requests farmers Union for a meeting on January 21

New Delhi, 19/1: The Farmers Union was requested by the Supreme Court-appointed committee for a meeting on January 21. The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday at the Pusa campus in New Delhi to decide the future course of action, its member Anil Ghanwat said.

The committee today, i.e Tuesday and has invited the farmer association for a meeting on 21st January.

“Those who want to come and meet us physically can come here. Others can join via video conferencing. Those kisan sanghathans who say they don’t want to speak to us, we request them that we are not with any political party or government, they should come and speak to us. We are requesting them,” a committee member said.