Schools and Colleges to reopen in September, Know all the details!

Unlock 3.0 is going to end on August 31. According to reports, in the unlock 4.0 Schools and Colleges may reopen in September. Guidelines are expected to be released on the last day of the month.

Under Unlock 3.0, MHA had allowed reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes and said that the educational institutions will remain shut till August 31.

Schools and colleges are closed on May 3 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.