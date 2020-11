Bhubaneswar,6/11: School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed today that in view of the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 during winter in Odisha, the decision of reopening of schools in November has been put on hold.

Dash told the media,” The schools, which were scheduled to reopen in November, will continue to remain closed till further orders. The decision has been taken keeping the possible second wave of Coronavirus infection in mid-December this year in mind“