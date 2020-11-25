Scotland becomes first country to make sanitary products free

New Delhi(Glasgow), 25/11: Scotland became the first country in the world to introduce a bill that provides free sanitary products to women in need, across all age groups. Under the Period Products(Free Provision)(Scotland) Act, the Scottish Government has decided to introduce a nationwide program that places a legal duty on all the local authorities to provide female hygiene products such as tampons and sanitary pads available for free of cost to those who need them.

The Act will make sanitary pads and tampons freely available at almost every public place like community centres, pharmacies, youth clubs at an estimated cost of £8.7 million pounds a year by 2022. As reported by Forbes, the products will be made mandatorily available at schools, colleges, and universities for students.

“This will make a massive difference to the lives of women and girls and everyone who menstruates. There has already been great progress at a community level and through local authorities in giving everyone the chance of period dignity,”said Monica Lennon, who introduced the bill in April 2019. In 2018, Scotland became the first country to provide free feminine hygiene products in all schools and universities.