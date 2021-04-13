କୁମ୍ଭୀର ସହ କରୁଥିଲେ ମଜା, ଅଳ୍ପକେ ବଞ୍ଚିଲେ; ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଭିଡିଓ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୁଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୩ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କୁମ୍ଭୀର ପାଟିରୁ ଅଳ୍ପକେ ବଞ୍ଚିଲେ ଯୁବକ । ସୋସିଆଲ୍ ମିଡିଆରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ଭିଡିଓ ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହେଉଛି ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଜଣେ ଯୁବକ କୁମ୍ଭୀର ସହ ପଙ୍ଗା ନେବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରୁଥିଲେ । ଆପଣ ମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭିଡିଓଟିକୁ ଦେଖିଲେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଯିବେ । ଭିଡିଓରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଯେ, ଜଣେ ଯୁବକ କୁମ୍ଭୀର ମାନଙ୍କ ମଝିରେ ପହଁରୁଛନ୍ତି । ସେତେବେଳେ ଗୋଟିଏ କୁମ୍ଭୀର ଉକ୍ତ ଯୁବକ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ଯୁବକଟି ଖାଇବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରିବା ବେଳକୁ ସଙ୍ଗେ ସଙ୍ଗେ ସେ କୁଳ ଉପରକୁ ଉଠିଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଭିଡିଓ ଟି ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୋସିଆଲ ଖୁବ୍ ଜୋରରେ ଭାଇରାଲ୍ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ।

ଏହାକୁ ଜଣେ ବନ ସେବା ଅଧିକାରୀ ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ନନ୍ଦା ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ହ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡେଲ୍ ରେ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେଥିରେ କିଛି ୟୁଜର୍ସ ଉକ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିର ମୁର୍ଖତାକୁ ସମାଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

