Senior Congressman Motilal Vohra passes away at 93!!

Bhopal, 21/12: Senior most Congress leader Motilal Vohra passed away at the age of 93. Vohra was the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and also served as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.
All India Mahila Congress confirmed the news through a tweet which read, “We are deeply saddened by the passing away of Congress stalwart, Shri Motilal Vohra ji. He served the party for five decades and held key positions such as Chief Minister of MP, Union Minister & Governor of UP. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti”.
Team Odisha Bhaskar pays its condolences to Late Motilal Vohra. Rest In Peace.