Mumbai, 8/6: Equity market Sensex rises 84 points continuing its green run.Sensex opened 34,841.17 and reached a high of 34,927.80 before settling 83.34 or 0.24% high at 34,370.58. Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 25.30 points, or 0.25%, to close at 10,167.45. The IndusInd bank is the top gainer followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Titan and Nifty.