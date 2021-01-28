ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀଙ୍କୁ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଜେଲ ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ

ରାଉରକେଲା,୨୮ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୨୦୧୭ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିଶ୍ରା ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଜଣେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ଶୁଣାଣି ହୋଇଛି । ୩ ଦୋଷୀଙ୍କୁ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଜେଲ ଦଣ୍ଡର ସଜା ଶୁଣାଇଛନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ସଶ୍ରମ କାରାଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ସେସନ୍ସ କୋର୍ଟ । ଜଣେ ଦୋଷୀକୁ ଅଧିକ ଏକ ବର୍ଷର ଦଣ୍ଡ ଓ ୫ ହଜାର ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟ । ତେବେ ୨୦୧୭ରେ ବିଶ୍ରା ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଜଣେ ବିବାହିତା ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
