ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀଙ୍କୁ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଜେଲ ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ

-
World
101,548,107
WorldConfirmed: 101,548,107Active: 25,903,192Recovered: 73,457,881Death: 2,187,034
-
USA
26,168,001
USAConfirmed: 26,168,001Active: 9,783,776Recovered: 15,944,697Death: 439,528
-
India
10,702,031
IndiaConfirmed: 10,702,031Active: 174,540Recovered: 10,373,606Death: 153,885
-
Brazil
9,000,485
BrazilConfirmed: 9,000,485Active: 981,593Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 220,237
-
Russia
3,793,810
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,939,231Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,449,839
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,449,839Active: 93,049Recovered: 2,331,314Death: 25,476
-
Germany
2,182,948
GermanyConfirmed: 2,182,948Active: 243,744Recovered: 1,883,700Death: 55,504
-
Pakistan
539,387
PakistanConfirmed: 539,387Active: 33,295Recovered: 494,578Death: 11,514
-
China
89,326
ChinaConfirmed: 89,326Active: 1,820Recovered: 82,870Death: 4,636
ରାଉରକେଲା,୨୮ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୨୦୧୭ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିଶ୍ରା ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଜଣେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ଶୁଣାଣି ହୋଇଛି । ୩ ଦୋଷୀଙ୍କୁ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଜେଲ ଦଣ୍ଡର ସଜା ଶୁଣାଇଛନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ୨୦ ବର୍ଷ ଲେଖାଏଁ ସଶ୍ରମ କାରାଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ସେସନ୍ସ କୋର୍ଟ । ଜଣେ ଦୋଷୀକୁ ଅଧିକ ଏକ ବର୍ଷର ଦଣ୍ଡ ଓ ୫ ହଜାର ଦଣ୍ଡାଦେଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟ । ତେବେ ୨୦୧୭ରେ ବିଶ୍ରା ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଜଣେ ବିବାହିତା ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।