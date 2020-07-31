Sergio Perez becomes the first Formula 1 driver to test Coronavirus positive

In a revelation, Racing Point’s formula one driver Sergio Perez becomes the first formula one driver, to test Coronavirus positive. Notably, Formula 1 2020 season has a belated start in Austria due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Racing Point team said in a statement”Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend’s race,”

“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport,” added his team.