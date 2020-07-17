Shame: Rhea Chakraborty is getting rape and death threats, actress shares screenshot

Police are continuously investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. But in the midst of all this, people associated with Sushant are constantly being targeted on social media. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty has shared on social media that she is constantly being threatened with rape and death.

Rhea Chakraborty has alleged through social media posts that she is being threatened with rape and death. This threat has been given from an account named @mannu_raaut. Riya Chakraborty says that before she was abused a lot, she was even called a murderer. But she kept quiet. But now they are being threatened with rape and death and they are told to commit suicide. This is the reason why they lodged a complaint in the cyber cell and sought help from the police.

Rhea wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer…I kept quiet

I was slut-shamed ….I kept quiet.

But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raut

Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment”